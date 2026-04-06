Analysts Set Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Price Target at $81.25

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $45,780.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 84,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,398.50. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest Michael Freedman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,097 shares in the company, valued at $300,033.37. This trade represents a 455.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,136.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE WD opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $90.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.18). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $340.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.85%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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