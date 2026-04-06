Brokerages Set James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Price Target at $26.63

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.6250.

JHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3,431.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JHX opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.84. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

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James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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