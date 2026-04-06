Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $244.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.92. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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