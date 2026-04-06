Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.19.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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