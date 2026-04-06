Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $1.6480 billion for the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

LEVI opened at $18.91 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Read Our Latest Report on LEVI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $44,060.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,632.80. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Gowans sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $873,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,704.17. This represents a 30.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,341 shares of company stock worth $1,068,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 123,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,163,649 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,203 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,052,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 890,752 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 712.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 638,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 560,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,127.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 459,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 448,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.