Wall Street Zen Downgrades Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) to Hold

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vox Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Vox Royalty Stock Performance

VOXR stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Vox Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $362.36 million, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Vox Royalty had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vox Royalty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vox Royalty by 19.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

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Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

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