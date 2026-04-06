Brokerages Set Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) PT at $51.67

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.6667.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nayax by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nayax by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Nayax has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Nayax had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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