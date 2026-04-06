Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) versus LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Head to Head Review

LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) and Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeStore Financial Group and Northeast Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStore Financial Group $33.78 million 1.46 $5.56 million N/A N/A Northeast Bancorp $351.00 million 2.72 $83.44 million $10.37 11.21

Profitability

Northeast Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStore Financial Group.

This table compares LifeStore Financial Group and Northeast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Northeast Bancorp 24.16% 17.34% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LifeStore Financial Group and Northeast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northeast Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Northeast Bancorp has a consensus target price of $117.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Northeast Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Bancorp is more favorable than LifeStore Financial Group.

Dividends

LifeStore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Northeast Bancorp pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

LifeStore Financial Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats LifeStore Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStore Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Northeast Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

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