WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) vs. Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Critical Contrast

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) and WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Klepierre has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WillScot has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of WillScot shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WillScot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klepierre 0 1 1 2 3.25 WillScot 1 6 3 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Klepierre and WillScot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

WillScot has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.64%. Given WillScot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WillScot is more favorable than Klepierre.

Profitability

This table compares Klepierre and WillScot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klepierre N/A N/A N/A WillScot -2.32% 20.42% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Klepierre and WillScot”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klepierre $1.44 billion 7.09 $1.47 billion N/A N/A WillScot $2.28 billion 1.38 -$52.99 million ($0.30) -57.97

Klepierre has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WillScot.

Summary

WillScot beats Klepierre on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klepierre

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Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About WillScot

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WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, and healthcare markets. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brand names. The company was formerly known as WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WillScot Holdings Corporation in July 2024. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

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