Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Cognition in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Cognition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

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Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOG opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Alpha Cognition has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Alpha Cognition had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 202.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Alpha Cognition by 50.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

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Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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