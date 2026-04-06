Brokerages Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Target Price at $50.50

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th.

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Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 7,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $520,141.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,487.36. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $2,427,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,781.62. This represents a 31.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 106,605 shares of company stock worth $6,780,486 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,945,000 after buying an additional 595,753 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after buying an additional 561,571 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $17,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,241,000 after acquiring an additional 409,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 549.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.58. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $199.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.77%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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