Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Receives $489.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $489.3333.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STRL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $416.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $477.03.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $22,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 340,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,452,113.64. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 27.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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