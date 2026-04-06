Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ARTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARTV opened at $6.74 on Friday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $166.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 14,463.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva’s pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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