Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Head to Head Contrast

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -889.11% -53.23% -43.14% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Treasure Global and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Akso Health Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Treasure Global has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Treasure Global and Akso Health Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $2.33 million 2.70 -$23.38 million ($389.47) -0.01 Akso Health Group $14.78 million 82.89 -$134.98 million N/A N/A

Treasure Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akso Health Group.

Summary

Akso Health Group beats Treasure Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Global

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Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

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