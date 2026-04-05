Cantor Equity Partners II (CEPT) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners II to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners II 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors 486 232 200 3 1.70

Cantor Equity Partners II currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.72%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 251.77%. Given Cantor Equity Partners II’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners II has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners II N/A $20,000.00 -57.79 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors $176.58 million -$37.43 million 68.61

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cantor Equity Partners II’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners II. Cantor Equity Partners II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners II N/A -0.43% 0.01% Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors -267.15% -334.51% -54.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cantor Equity Partners II

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

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