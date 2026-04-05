Contrasting Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 15.53% 8.50% 1.06% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 4 5 0 2.56 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Sberbank of Russia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.37 billion 3.76 $209.13 million $2.04 17.70 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Atlantic Union Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

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Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Sberbank of Russia

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Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

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