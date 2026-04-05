Analyzing Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOW) & NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP)

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NextTrip and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NextTrip alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextTrip 1 1 1 0 2.00 Inspirato 0 0 0 0 0.00

NextTrip currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given NextTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextTrip is more favorable than Inspirato.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextTrip -698.51% -230.71% -123.17% Inspirato N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares NextTrip and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.8% of NextTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of NextTrip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextTrip and Inspirato”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextTrip $500,000.00 97.60 -$10.12 million ($1.43) -2.50 Inspirato $247.65 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inspirato has higher revenue and earnings than NextTrip.

Summary

NextTrip beats Inspirato on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextTrip

(Get Free Report)

NextTrip, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc. in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc. is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company’s portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for NextTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.