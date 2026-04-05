Contrasting Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Hellenic Telecom Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A Hellenic Telecom Organization 13.97% 30.71% 12.09%

Volatility & Risk

Pervasip has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.07 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Hellenic Telecom Organization $3.92 billion 2.15 $566.95 million $0.70 14.63

This table compares Pervasip and Hellenic Telecom Organization”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hellenic Telecom Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pervasip and Hellenic Telecom Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Hellenic Telecom Organization beats Pervasip on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

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Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

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