Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) & Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Head to Head Comparison

Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG – Get Free Report) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Options Media Group and Sunlands Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $2.02 billion 0.02 $52.28 million $3.80 0.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Options Media Group.

26.4% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Options Media Group and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Options Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sunlands Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Options Media Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Options Media Group is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Options Media Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 18.06% 44.02% 17.28%

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Options Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Options Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mobile software applications in the United States and Canada. It offers PhoneGuard anti-texting software, a mobile phone control management software suite, which is designed to prevent texting and emailing while driving, as well as offers parents and employers the ability to monitor the driving habits of mobile phone users to prevent speeding. The company also provides lead generation programs to assist various businesses with customer acquisition for the products and services they are selling. Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Sunlands Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, chain operation management, and visual communication and design and production. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. In addition, the company offers education services through online and mobile platforms to adult students, pursuing post-secondary, and professional educations. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

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