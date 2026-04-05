B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) vs. Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) Head-To-Head Contrast

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) and Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for B&M European Value Retail and Bon Natural Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 0 3 0 2 2.80 Bon Natural Life 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Bon Natural Life”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $7.11 billion 0.35 $407.01 million N/A N/A Bon Natural Life $18.67 million 0.56 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

B&M European Value Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Bon Natural Life.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

B&M European Value Retail beats Bon Natural Life on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Free Report)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

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