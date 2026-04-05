Top Bitcoin Stocks To Research – April 5th

IREN, Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give investors exposure to Bitcoin — for example, miners, exchanges, payment or custody providers, hardware makers, or firms holding large Bitcoin reserves. Their share prices reflect both Bitcoin’s price movements and company-specific factors (operational, regulatory, and financial), so they provide indirect and sometimes amplified exposure compared with owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

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TeraWulf (WULF)

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Cipher Mining (CIFR)

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Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

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