Match Group Inc. (MTCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 21st

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a 5.3% increase from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Match Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years. Match Group has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Match Group to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

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Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. Match Group has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.20.

About Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 289.29%. The company had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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