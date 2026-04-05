Myriad Asset Management US LP Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Myriad Asset Management US LP lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Micron is ramping production to supply NVIDIA’s next?gen Vera Rubin systems, directly tying MU to near?term AI server demand and potential revenue upside. Micron Technology (MU) Ramping Up Production For NVDA’s Next-Gen Vera Rubin Systems
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt and other analysts remain bullish (consensus price targets materially above current levels), supporting upside expectations if AI demand sustains. Rosenblatt Bullish on Micron Technology (MU) Amid Strong Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators and some strategists are pitching MU as a “buy the pullback” AI?storage play, arguing the recent drop is fear?driven rather than fundamentals?driven. Micron Stock and Sandisk Retreat. Why This Wall Street Firm Says to Buy the Pullback.
- Positive Sentiment: Top analysts have highlighted multi?year AI upside for MU, and high?profile investors adding exposure has supported confidence in the sector’s growth runway. Top Analyst Calls Micron Stock (MU) a “Top Pick,” Sees Multi-Year AI Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer?term speculative pieces debate whether MU can reach trillion?dollar scale by 2030; useful for context but not immediate catalysts. Will Micron Be a Trillion-Dollar Company By 2030?
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation narratives: some bullish pieces call MU “cheap” on multiples but warn the company must prove structural tailwinds vs. cyclical memory cycles. Prediction: This Memory Supercycle Growth Stock Could 3X by 2030
- Negative Sentiment: Citi cut its price target citing DDR5 DRAM softness and risk from Google’s TurboQuant memory?compression tech; that note triggered a notable pullback. Micron Drops 6% After Citi’s Price Target Cut: 3 Reasons Bears and Bulls Are Both Right
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage changes: Erste downgraded MU from buy to hold, adding near?term analyst caution that can weigh on sentiment. Finviz
- Negative Sentiment: Tech?sector headwinds (e.g., commodity/oil moves and broader market rotations) have pressured chip names, creating volatility risk for MU despite solid fundamentals. Oil Surge Shakes Markets As Tech Slips
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU
Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology
In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 93,623 shares valued at $35,728,508. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MU stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The stock has a market cap of $413.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.91.
Micron Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
Further Reading
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