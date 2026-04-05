Analyzing BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 3 7 0 0 1.70 BigBear.ai 1 1 1 0 2.00

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. BigBear.ai has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given BigBear.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 3.34% 17.56% 4.49% BigBear.ai -230.21% -18.22% -10.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares DXC Technology and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and BigBear.ai”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $12.68 billion 0.17 $389.00 million $2.33 5.44 BigBear.ai $127.67 million 13.33 -$293.91 million ($1.00) -3.58

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats BigBear.ai on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

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DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About BigBear.ai

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BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

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