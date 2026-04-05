LifePlan Financial LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

LifePlan Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 8.8% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89.

iShares Gold Trust News Roundup

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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