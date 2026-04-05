Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Canerector Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,395 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,125 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $602.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $833.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $621.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

See Also

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