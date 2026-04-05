Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Lessened by SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 8.5% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $148.46 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $355.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.71.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.77.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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