Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Shares in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,172 shares of the premier technology solutions leader’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Q. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000.

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Qnity Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:Q opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion and a PE ratio of 63.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qnity Electronics ( NYSE:Q Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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