Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,434 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,426,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408,426 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $208.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.47. The company has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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