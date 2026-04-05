Analyzing Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) and Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of -1.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biloxi Marsh Lands N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas 1.57% 19.74% 8.14%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Oil and Gas 1 4 3 1 2.44

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biloxi Marsh Lands and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus target price of $31.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Biloxi Marsh Lands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and Northern Oil and Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biloxi Marsh Lands N/A N/A $100,000.00 ($0.56) -4.64 Northern Oil and Gas $2.48 billion 1.11 $38.76 million $0.33 85.66

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Biloxi Marsh Lands. Biloxi Marsh Lands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Biloxi Marsh Lands pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Biloxi Marsh Lands pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Biloxi Marsh Lands on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

(Get Free Report)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

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