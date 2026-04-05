Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,287 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,347 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 1.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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