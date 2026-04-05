Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Lowered by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 37.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue the recent pullback in the S&P 500 looks like a healthy reset, supporting a risk-on stance that can benefit QQQ’s large-cap tech exposure. S&P 500 May Have Already Found Bottom
- Positive Sentiment: Market note: QQQ recorded a modest gain in the latest daily update, reflecting short-term resilience after recent volatility — a signal that buyers are nibbling at tech again. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 4/3/2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Nasdaq’s new index/IPO rule changes could alter listings dynamics over time; not an immediate QQQ catalyst but worth monitoring for potential future index composition shifts. New Nasdaq Index Rules Are a Gift for IPO Flippers. Here’s Why.
- Neutral Sentiment: Deeper reads on the March jobs report show payrolls were strong but participation/quality metrics lag — this nuance could temper how hawkish the Fed reaction is, making the impact on growth stocks ambiguous. March Jobs Report: Payroll Strength Offsets Weakness In Participation
- Negative Sentiment: Market-moving: a strong March NFP surprise pushed futures and bonds lower (higher yields), a classic headwind for QQQ’s long-duration tech names as higher rates pressure valuations. Massive March Jobs Beat: Stock Futures And Bonds Trade Lower On Good Friday
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary warns the recent QQQ rebound may be a “bull trap” amid macro uncertainty — investors should be cautious on size and watch flows/breadth for confirmation. QQQ stock rally may be a bull trap: what next for the Nasdaq 100 Index?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions and oil/ Hormuz risk are cited as drivers for renewed risk-off moves; such safe-haven shifts typically weigh on growth/tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Iran And Oil Spark An Explosive Month
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
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