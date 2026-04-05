Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Lowered by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 37.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $584.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $602.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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