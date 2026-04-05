Active Power (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Financial Analysis

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) and Active Power (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Millrose Properties and Active Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties 67.42% 6.90% 4.85% Active Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Millrose Properties and Active Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 1 3 1 3.00 Active Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Millrose Properties presently has a consensus target price of $36.13, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Millrose Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Millrose Properties is more favorable than Active Power.

This table compares Millrose Properties and Active Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties $600.46 million 7.64 $379.86 million $2.44 11.33 Active Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Millrose Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Active Power.

Summary

Millrose Properties beats Active Power on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millrose Properties

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Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Active Power

(Get Free Report)

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

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