Westwood Wealth Management Invests $701,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

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Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

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