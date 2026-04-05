532,982 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 532,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Redwood Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 112,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 55.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 235,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

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Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $5.65 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 55.15 and a quick ratio of 55.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.The company had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWT. JonesTrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Redwood Trust

About Redwood Trust

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

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