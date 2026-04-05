Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 4,924 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Accenture by 41.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $311,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,446,000 after buying an additional 1,148,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,578,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Accenture by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,544,000 after buying an additional 943,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1%

ACN opened at $201.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $187.00 and a twelve month high of $325.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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