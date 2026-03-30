Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.16 and last traded at C$10.91, with a volume of 1078779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.21.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ATH

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.57.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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