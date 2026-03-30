Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $231.70 and last traded at $234.0470. Approximately 6,900,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,900,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $808,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

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Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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