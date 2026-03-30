VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 942,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 238,176 shares.The stock last traded at $50.56 and had previously closed at $50.53.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90.

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VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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