VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 942,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 238,176 shares.The stock last traded at $50.56 and had previously closed at $50.53.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
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