Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.61 and last traded at $87.81. 21,384,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 17,126,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $4,424,078.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,372.39. The trade was a 44.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 79,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after buying an additional 1,539,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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