Bulla (BULLA) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Bulla (BULLA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Bulla has a total market capitalization of $270.40 thousand and approximately $669.24 thousand worth of Bulla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bulla has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Bulla token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,660.70 or 0.99634023 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,472.04 or 0.99969023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bulla

Bulla launched on June 5th, 2025. Bulla’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bulla is bullamascot.io. Bulla’s official Twitter account is @bullamascot.

Buying and Selling Bulla

According to CryptoCompare, “Bulla (BULLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bulla has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Bulla is 0.00502134 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $652,363.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bullamascot.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulla using one of the exchanges listed above.

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