YieldMax Target 12 Real Estate Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RNTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

YieldMax Target 12 Real Estate Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,760 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 26th total of 1,316 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YieldMax Target 12 Real Estate Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.8%

RNTY traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,632. YieldMax Target 12 Real Estate Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

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The fund’s strategy involves: (1) constructing a portfolio of U.S.-listed equity securities of Semiconductor Companies; and (2) generating income through an options portfolio, which involve using options contracts on Underlying Securities and/or Semiconductor ETFs. The fund is non-diversified.

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