ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,056,872 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 26th total of 2,133,195 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,293,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,066,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,132,000 after buying an additional 382,780 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ICL Group by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 26,349,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,297,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 19,537,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805,699 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 18,738,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,498,000 after purchasing an additional 979,321 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 3,039,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.99.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. ICL Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

ICL Group Company Profile

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ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

Further Reading

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