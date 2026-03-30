MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,716 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 26th total of 8,296 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.0%

MFICL traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $25.20. 1,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31.

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MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ: MFICL) is an externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to privately held, lower middle-market companies in the United States. The company has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is advised by MidCap Financial LLC, a specialized private credit investment firm.

The firm’s investment strategy centers on debt and equity financings, including senior secured loans, unitranche structures, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

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