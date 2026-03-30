Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,289 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 26th total of 18,911 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,257,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.43. 11,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,870. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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