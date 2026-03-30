Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,237 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 26th total of 5,249 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,839 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Trading Down 0.2%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

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Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a U.S.-based coal producer specializing in the extraction and sale of high?grade metallurgical and steam coal. The company’s core operations are centered in southern West Virginia, where it operates the Elk Creek mining complex and the Alma metallurgical coal complex. These underground mines produce bituminous coal primarily used in steelmaking, as well as thermal coal for power generation. Ramaco also has development projects underway, including the planned Brook Mine and the acquisition of additional reserves aimed at supporting long?term production growth.

Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Christopher Cline, Ramaco Resources went public in 2018 to fund its expansion into the metallurgical coal market.

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