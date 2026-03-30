Rep. Julia Letlow Buys Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,682,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,608,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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