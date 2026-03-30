Rep. Julia Letlow Sells Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Salesforce stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.04 on Monday, hitting $183.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,687,265. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.57 and a 52-week high of $296.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Salesforce

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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