NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,860 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 26th total of 21,111 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,524 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NC stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $390.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.45. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

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NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded NACCO Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on NACCO Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $86,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,581.20. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $85,493.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,548.56. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $383,073 in the last 90 days. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

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NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO’s coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

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