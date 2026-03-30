Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Short Interest Update

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,977,416 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 26th total of 5,489,368 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,588,782 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Redwood Trust Stock Up 2.9%
NYSE RWT traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.45. 294,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,724. The company has a current ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 55.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $680.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.55.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Redwood Trust Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JonesTrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.
Read Our Latest Report on Redwood Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.
The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.
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